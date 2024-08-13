BOJ’s Ueda Set to Explain July Rate Hike Decision on Aug. 23

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will be called to parliament on Aug. 23 to answer questions on monetary policy, likely facing questions related to a July 31 rate hike amid criticism that his hawkish tone last month contributed to recent market turmoil.

Ueda will speak at a parliamentary committee from 9:30 a.m. on that day, lawmakers decided on Tuesday. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki will also attend the session.

The move was initiated by the main opposition party, which criticized the BOJ for last month’s rate increase on grounds that it contributed to the yen’s surge and a rout in stocks. Ueda said after the decision that the BOJ would keep raising the policy rate if its outlook for prices and growth materializes.

Following the July rate hike, the yen rebounded sharply as expectations grew for additional BOJ rate increases and concerns over the US economy mounted. Japanese equity benchmarks sustained their worst fall since 1987. The markets regained some stability after Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida last week pledged not to hike the rate when markets are unstable.

--With assistance from Jon Herskovitz.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.