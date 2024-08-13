Brevan Howard Hires David Nash From Millennium Spinoff Modular

(Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard Asset Management has hired David Nash from Modular Asset Management, the Singaporean hedge fund spun off from Millennium Management LLC in 2020.

Nash, who joined Modular in 2021 to help Chief Investment Officer Jimmy Lim build out its credit investment team, has been authorized to undertake regulated investment activities for Brevan Howard since late July, according to filings with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The filings also show he ceased being a Modular appointee in February.

Other portfolio managers that filings show have ceased to be representatives at Modular this year include Daniel Liebau, who joined the firm to invest in blockchain technologies, and Cindy Lau, who is now head of fixed income at Avanda Investment Management.

The number of portfolio managers at Modular remains largely unchanged since 2021, as the firm added more in Australia and New Zealand, according to a person familiar with the firm who asked not to be named because the information is private.

Modular’s returns through July were 4.6% and it had $1.27 billion in assets under management as of July 31, according to a company newsletter seen by Bloomberg. Its gains in July were led by Japan and Hong Kong rates exposure and Taiwan foreign exchange trading, according to the letter.

Modular declined to comment. Nash and Liebau didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, while Lau declined to comment.

London-based Brevan Howard, which oversees about $34 billion, has been growing its presence around the world including in Abu Dhabi.

Brevan Howard is recovering from recent losses. The firm’s flagship $12 billion Master Fund recouped prior losses to turn positive for this year through Aug. 2, while its other large hedge fund, Alpha Strategies, also pared losses.

Nash’s hiring comes amid major changes at Brevan Howard this year. The company scrapped the 1% management fee for its Alpha Strategies fund until the end of 2024, shuttered hedge funds run by big-name traders Alfredo Saitta and Louis Basger, and dismissed about 100 employees in a second round of cuts that were part of a broader restructuring to manage expenses.

Representatives of Brevan Howard didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

