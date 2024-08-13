China’s 48 Million Unfinished Homes Threaten to Prolong Crisis

Residential buildings under construction at the China Vanke Co. Langshi Flower Language development in Shanghai, China on Friday Friday, May 24, 2024. Vanke said it will receive 7.8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) of bank loans guaranteed by its units, an effort to "meet business operations needs," as the cash-strained developer seeks to avoid a default.

(Bloomberg) -- At least 48 million homes in China have been sold before construction has been completed, suggesting the country’s property crisis won’t be resolved anytime soon, according to a report from Bloomberg Intelligence.

The figure, bigger than Germany’s total housing stock in 2021, presents a direct threat to developers’ revenue because people could start avoiding pre-sales of new developments and instead buy completed or second-hand housing, analysts Kristy Hung and Monica Si wrote.

Home completion was short by 8.4 billion square meters (90 billion square feet) for sales made from 2000 through the first half of this year, about 38% of the cumulative total, the analysts said. The non-completion ratio soared from an average of 17% of annual sales before 2015 to 47% in 2015-23.

China is seeing a fundamental shift in buyer preference, with existing-home sales overtaking new homes by area for the first time ever last year. Completed homes accounted for 27% of new sales in the first half, compared with 10% for all of 2021, according to the Bloomberg Intelligence report.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.