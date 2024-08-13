China’s Bank Loan Gauge Contracts for First Time in 19 Years

(Bloomberg) -- China’s bank loans to the real economy contracted for the first time in 19 years, a grim milestone that could exacerbate deflation and slow down growth.

Yuan-denominated bank loans that exclude those extended to financial institutions shrank by 77 billion yuan ($10.7 billion) at the end of July from a month ago, according to data released Tuesday by the People’s Bank of China. That marked the first drop since July 2005, as more debt was repaid than taken out.

Chinese households and businesses are rushing to repay debt as investment returns dwindle and real interest rates — adjusted for falling prices across the economy — remain elevated. That trend is attributed by many economists as one of the key factors contributing to Japan’s decades of deflation, a fate Chinese policymakers are keen to avoid repeating in the world’s No. 2 economy.

“That was a pretty weak report which shows loan demand remains very weak across households and corporates,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA. “That suggests an imminent recovery is still pretty unlikely, and the government needs to do more to ensure they hit this year’s target.”

Non-financial companies took out just 152 billion yuan of loans in July, the smallest amount since October 2019. Meanwhile, households net repaid 222 billion yuan worth of loans, as they cut down on short-term borrowing and mortgages.

Other major indicators showed broader credit expanded less than expected last month. Aggregate financing, a broad measure of credit, increased 771 billion yuan last month, according to Bloomberg calculations, falling short of a 1 trillion-yuan median forecast by economists. A gauge of new loans, which includes borrowing by financial firms, rose 268 billion yuan, also worse than the 427 billion yuan forecast.

That’s despite the People’s Bank of China cutting a string of interest rates in July in an attempt to boost confidence and demand, as the ruling Communist Party steps up efforts to hit its annual growth target of about 5%. Central and local governments are also set to accelerate bond sales in the coming months, which helps push up the flow of broader credit and offset some of the impact of sluggish borrowing demand.

Restrained credit growth is typical in the month of July, a period when banks aren’t in a rush to meet their quarterly lending targets. The same month last year provided a low base of comparison, as new loans plunged to a 14-year low due to weak borrowing appetite.

Beyond seasonal fluctuations, China’s borrowing has kept slowing over the past year as households stopped taking on more mortgages while a prolonged housing downturn takes a toll on incomes.

After years of rapid debt build-up, authorities are finding it difficult to engineer the kind of credit booms that once propelled China out of its downturns. That’s no longer the policy goal, however, as Beijing shifts the economy toward high-tech manufacturing and away from property and infrastructure-driven growth.

Even so, falling prices across the economy mean that despite the slowdown, credit is still growing faster than nominal gross domestic product, reflecting continued financial support to the economy.

Other highlights of the data:

The stock of credit grew 8.3% in August from a year earlier, unchanged from the previous month. That’s still almost double the speed of nominal economic growth recorded in the second quarter

