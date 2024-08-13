Emerging Markets Extend Gains After PPI Data Misses Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and currencies in developing economies extended gains Tuesday after the latest US data fueled wagers that the Federal Reserve will start lowering interest rates as early as next month.

The MSCI Inc. gauge for emerging currencies jumped to session highs after US producer prices rose by less than forecast in July, sending US yields lower. The Indonesian rupiah, the Philippine peso and the South African rand registered the biggest appreciations in a basket of peers.

Traders will now shift their focus to the consumer inflation report on Wednesday for further signals about the path for Fed easing. In the wake of last week’s market turmoil, traders will scour the releases for clues on whether policymakers have room to secure a soft landing for the economy.

“Tomorrow’s CPI will undoubtedly generate higher FX volatility,” Francesco Pesole, an FX strategist at ING Bank NV in London, said in a note. “We are generally optimistic that data will fall in line with consensus expectations and continue to endorse market pricing for 100 basis points of Fed cuts by year-end. An orderly dollar decline is our baseline scenario for this and the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have increased after the US said an Iranian attack on Israel could be imminent. Fitch Ratings downgraded Israel’s sovereign debt by one notch, to A from A+, while keeping a negative outlook, as the continued military conflict weighs on the country’s public finances.

The MSCI Index for developing stocks advanced for a third session, hovering near its highest level this month on a closing basis. Tencent Holdings Ltd. paced gains ahead of its earnings report, which is expected to show robust second-quarter results Wednesday, with adjusted net income set to climb 30%, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Robert Lea and Jasmine Lyu said in a recent report.

