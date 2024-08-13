Singapore Keeps Growth Momentum Last Quarter, Narrows Forecast

The Orchard Road area in Singapore, on Monday, July 8, 2024. The Orchard Road shopping strip is a global hub for tourism and high-end retail thats boomed along with the nations rise, reshaping a swath of nutmeg plantations and pepper farms first cultivated over a century ago.

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economy grew at the same rate as initially estimated in the second quarter, signaling the recovery had momentum even as rising geopolitical tensions and concerns about a US recession cloud the outlook.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4% in the three months through June from the previous quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Tuesday, confirming its preliminary reading. That compares with the 0.2% pace economists had expected.

From a year ago, the economy expanded 2.9% in the quarter under review. That’s the same as the initial print and compares with the 2.7% median forecast by economists.

The final numbers last quarter showed the economy was resilient as it entered the second half of the year. The city-state narrowed its forecast for 2024 growth to a range of 2%-3% from 1%-3% previously, in signs that the recovery can sustain the momentum in the remainder of the year.

“Singapore’s external demand outlook is expected to be resilient for the rest of the year,” the ministry said in a statement. “However, downside risks in the global economy remain.”

Recent talks about a US recession has added to worries about weakening demand in a world already grappling with geopolitical tensions and China’s uneven recovery.

That’s bad news for trade-reliant economies such as Singapore, given the value of its goods and services exports was about 1.6 times the size of its GDP in 2023.

At the same time, elevated living costs remain top of mind for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong who pledged to “redouble efforts” to tamp down rising prices.

On the eve of Singapore’s National Day last week, Wong laid out plans to help citizens deal with “employment setbacks” and strengthen social safety nets.

