Zelenskiy Vows ‘New Steps’ Amid Advances Near Russia’s Kursk

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy instructed his country’s army chief to prepare for more action as Kyiv’s troops continue to make advances in Russia’s Kursk region.

“I would like to ask you not to forget to continue training for and developing the next important key steps,” Zelenskiy said in a video call with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to a video segment of their conversation published on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

While Zelenskiy didn’t elaborate on the nature of those future steps, Syrskyi assured him the operation is proceeding according to the plan.

Ukrainian troops have taken control of 74 villages and towns in Russia’s Kursk region, Syrskyi told Zelenskiy.

“And now all we in Ukraine need to act together and efficiently like it was in the first weeks and months of this war, when Ukraine has retaken initiative and started to turn the situation into our state’s interests,” Zelenskiy said later in his regular evening address to the nation. “Now we have done the same.”

It’s an embarrassment for Russian President Vladimir Putin who, having failed to topple the leadership in Kyiv in more than two years of intense fighting, is now grappling with the first foreign invasion of his country since World War II.

