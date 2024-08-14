China Says It’s Monitoring Fallout in Space from Rocket Breakup

A Long March 6A rocket blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province on Aug. 6. Photographer: VCG/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- China has for the first time publicly acknowledged a rocket it hailed as a “milestone” in its space program had broken up in an explosion last week that was one of the biggest sources of space junk in decades.

A Long March 6A rocket launched 18 communications satellites on Aug. 6 but then broke up and created hundreds of pieces of trackable debris, according to US Space Command.

While Chinese state media last week reported news of the launch, outlets haven’t provided details about the subsequent explosion. An article about the launch published Aug. 8 by the official Xinhua News Agency — hailing it as a “significant step” into the global satellite internet arena — didn’t mention the breakup of the rocket. The news, however, has been circulated on social media and popular websites such as Guancha.cn, where a columnist wrote about the incident.

“China has taken necessary measures and is closely monitoring the relevant orbital areas and conducting data analysis,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement to Bloomberg News in response to a question on the rocket explosion.

The country “attaches great importance to space debris mitigation,” the ministry said in its statement, adding that China “promotes the protection of the outer space environment and maintains the long-term sustainability of outer space activities.”

The incident was the most recent in a series of mishaps for the Long March 6A, which began flying in 2022 and had a major debris-creation event that year.

There were also two small ones earlier this year, according to LeoLabs, a Menlo Park, California-based company that tracks space objects.

The US and the Soviet Union were the major sources of junk in the early years of the space age but over the past two decades China has been the worst offender, said Darren McKnight, senior technical fellow at LeoLabs.

During that time China accounted for about 60% of abandoned rocket bodies that will remain in orbit for more than 25 years, he said.

China also is responsible for two of the top three fragment clouds in low-Earth orbit, including one created by an anti-satellite weapon test in 2007 and another from the Long March 6A breakup in 2022.

Nearly 90% of the debris from that 2022 incident remains in orbit, said McKnight.

Given that history, the government statement is significant because it’s an acknowledgment that China has a role to play in protecting space from hazardous junk, he added.

“The Chinese response is a very good first step, because at least they talked about mitigation and long-term sustainability being important,” McKnight said. “In the past they’ve avoided those issues.”

The US Space Command in a statement released Aug. 9 said it “observed no immediate threats” from the debris.

