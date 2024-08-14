Chinese Trader Snared by Delong’s Collapse Wins Lenders’ Backing

Workers and visitors walk through a tunnel on the 1915 meter level of the Glencore Onaping Depth nickel mine project in Onaping, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The Onaping Depth Project is a $700 million deep mine project located below the existing Craig Mine which, when completed, will provide Sudbury INO with a new source of high-grade nickel ore. Photographer: Galit Rodan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A leading Chinese commodity trader embroiled in the collapse of Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry Co. has won credit backing from banks worth over $6 billion.

Xiamen Xiangyu Co. and its state-owned parent have reached deals with three Chinese lenders in the past two weeks to secure a total of 46 billion yuan ($6.4 billion). The funding comes after Delong’s failure raised concerns over the extent of Xiangyu’s exposure to one of its biggest clients.

Xiangyu, a listed raw materials merchant with revenue of more than $60 billion last year, signed a deal with policy lender China Development Bank in late July for 20 billion yuan, according to a statement from the company. The new credit line will help Xiangyu expand in countries tied to China’s Belt and Road initiative, the company said.

Parent Xiamen Xiangyu Group Corp. also inked agreements with Export-Import Bank of China and Xiamen International Bank Co. for a combined 26 billion yuan earlier this month, according to two other statements that cited “strategic cooperation” as the motivation for the deals.

Xiangyu’s shares slumped last month in response to legal moves by one of Delong’s creditors to restructure the steelmaker. The stock has stabilized after Xiangyu’s parent said it would cover any liabilities arising from Delong’s collapse. Delong was Xiangyu’s largest metals customer in 2023, with trades valued at 7.1 billion yuan.

The fate of Delong — established and owned by legendary metals entrepreneur Dai Guofang and his family — is being closely watched due to the firm’s extensive networks in China and Indonesia. It’s also a test of bankers’ resolve to contain the impact of China’s slowing economy on suppliers and customers caught up in company failures.

A local court in Jiangsu province has accepted the claim to restructure Delong and three related companies, according to an exchange filing last week from creditor China First Heavy Industries Co., which jointly owns an Indonesian nickel producer with Dai’s firm.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.