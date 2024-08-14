Singapore Top Property Firms’ Earnings Show Sector Headwinds

Capitaland Ltd.'s CapitaGreen building, center, stands next to commercial and residential buildings in the central business district (CBD) in Singapore, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. CapitaLand will become Asia's largest diversified real estate manager as Lee Chee Koon, who took the top job in September, wastes no time putting his mark on the developer. Photographer: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Two of Singapore’s largest property companies reported a mixed set of results Wednesday, as high interest rates and a global real estate slowdown weighed on performance in the first half.

One of the world’s largest real estate investment managers, CapitaLand Investment Ltd., saw a 6% drop in net income to S$331 million ($251 million) from a year earlier, despite returning to the black after a S$170 million loss in the second half of last year. Revenue edged up slightly to S$1.37 billion.

It attributed the profit drop in a statement to a weaker performance of its real estate investment business, which was hit by higher interest expenses and unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

“Capital recycling remains a key priority in 2024 as we continue to reconstitute our portfolio,” Chief Executive Officer Lee Chee Koon said in a statement, adding the firm will sustain the ongoing momentum of divesting assets in China and the US.

City Developments Ltd. saw net income increase by 32% to S$87.8 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to S$66.5 million recorded a year before, which it attributed to divestment gains. But revenue plunged by 42% to S$1.56 billion.

“The real estate sector faced considerable headwinds from macroeconomic conditions and higher financing costs, impacting the group’s financial performance,” said City Developments’ Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek in a statement.

