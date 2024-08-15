CK Hutchison Profit Declines as Global Headwinds Persist

(Bloomberg) -- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s profit declined 9% in the first half of the year, as global challenges from high energy prices to weakening consumer sentiment persist, fueling pressure on the Hong Kong conglomerate that counts on overseas markets for the bulk of its revenue.

The group, founded by billionaire Li Ka-shing, reported HK$10.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in net income for the six months ended June, it said in a statement Thursday. Total revenue rose to HK$232.6 billion, compared with HK$223.9 billion a year before.

CK Hutchison, now led by Li’s son Victor Li, announced an interim dividend of HK$0.688 per share, compared with HK$0.756 per share last year.

While CK Hutchison’s diversified operations across the world are meant to reduce risks, a global economic slowdown has dealt a blow to key profit drivers from retail to infrastructure and ports.

Weak consumer spending has weighed on retailers in Europe, the company’s biggest market, contributing half of its income. China’s economic slowdown has also continued to challenge the conglomerate’s businesses at home. The conglomerate collects the rest of its revenues from regions including Hong Kong, the mainland, Canada and Australia.

