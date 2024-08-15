Grab Revenue Misses Estimates in Sign Turnaround Still Fragile

(Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. reported quarterly revenue growth that trailed estimates, highlighting the challenges for the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery firm as it tries to reach sustainable profitability.

Shares of Grab slid more than 8% in pre-market trading in New York after the company said revenue rose 17% to $664 million in the three months through June, missing the $676.9 million analysts predicted on average. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $64 million, roughly in line with estimates.

Grab, the largest of Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing and delivery firms, is trying to prove its brutal cost-cutting drive is yielding results. The Singapore-based company is targeting sustained profitability after years of spending to grow its market share and fend off competition. Yet Indonesia’s GoTo Group is proving a tough rival, keeping prices low and margins thin for both companies as they battle it out in the Southeast Asian market of 675 million people.

Shares of Grab, which had been one of Southeast Asia’s hottest startups, are down 69% since it went public through a US blank-check company in late 2021. Still, they’ve stabilized this year as its losses narrowed, outperforming its main regional rivals.

Grab, backed by Uber Technologies Inc., is seeing growth slow from triple-digit rates in recent years as customers in the region curb spending to cope with elevated inflation and interest rates. Demand is increasing at a slower pace as Grab’s customer base expands and consumers are less willing to hail a ride or get food delivered to their door in a challenging macroeconomic climate.

Second-quarter net loss narrowed to $53 million from $135 million a year earlier. Profitability on net income basis, which it has not set a concrete timeline for, will be the next big milestone in Grab’s effort to prove to investors it can make money.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Grab’s investments, such as its tie-up with online travel agent Trip.com, should allow Grab to continue to make gains with travelers amid a comeback in tourism in Southeast Asia, particularly tourists from China who are seizing upon visa-free travel. The boost to its fintech sales from loan-book expansion amid a further ramp-up of its Malaysian digital bank should allow it to counter normalizing sales in its food delivery segment and drive group revenue.

-Nathan Naidu, analyst

