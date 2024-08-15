Iron Ore Hits Lowest Since 2022 as Mills’ Crisis Rattles Market

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore hit the lowest level since 2022 on concern that global supply is running ahead of demand, with China’s steelmakers mired in a crisis just as major miners boost exports.

Futures sank for a fourth day in Singapore, falling below $94 a ton, before data from China on steel production due Thursday that may show a drop in output. The country is the largest user of seaborne iron ore, and sets the tone in the global market.

Iron ore is one of the year’s biggest losers in commodities, with benchmark prices down by about a third. The struggles facing mills in China were thrown into sharp relief this week as China Baowu Steel Group Corp. — the world’s largest producer — sounded the alarm about an industry crisis as product prices collapse. The nation’s economy has slowed this year, with officials battling to address a drawn-out property crisis that’s hurt steel demand.

Futures retreated by as much as 1.9% to $93.85 a ton — the lowest intraday price since November 2022 — before trading at $94.20 at 9:48 a.m. in Singapore. The sell-off has pummeled miners’ shares, with stock in BHP Group down by more than a fifth in Australia this year.

