Japan Set to End Megaquake Alert a Week After Kyushu Tremor

(Bloomberg) -- Japan is preparing to end the alert for an elevated risk of a megaquake if there are no further developments, the nation’s top spokesperson said.

The country will end the Nankai trough earthquake warning as of 5 p.m. local time Thursday as long as there are no changes to seismic activity, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a regular press conference.

A large tremor off Japan’s southwestern island of Kyushu last week prompted the government to announce its first-ever warning of an increased risk of a massive earthquake in what’s known as the Nankai Trough, which extends across a large portion of the nation’s eastern coast.

A quake in the area, where the Philippine sea plate subducts under the Eurasian continental plate, could be more destructive than the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan.

The warning prompted some travelers to cancel hotel bookings in the affected region at peak season, domestic media said, while there were also reports of panic buying of water and other emergency supplies. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia, while telling reporters the warning didn’t imply a quake would occur within a fixed period of time.

Larger earthquakes have followed smaller ones in the past. Foreshocks started two days before Japan was hit with a magnitude-9 earthquake in 2011, the most powerful recorded in the nation. The tremor and resulting tsunami killed almost 20,000 and triggered a meltdown and radiation leakage at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant.

