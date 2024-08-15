Japan’s Economy Bounces Back to Growth as Consumption Rises

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy rebounded to growth in the second quarter on the back of an increase in private consumption, in a sign that a virtuous cycle linking rising incomes to increased spending may be starting to emerge.

Gross domestic product expanded at an annualized pace of 3.1% in the three months through June versus the prior period, the Cabinet Office reported Thursday. The reading, which exceeded the 2.3% consensus estimate, came after the economy contracted by a revised 2.3% in the first quarter.

Thursday’s data indicated that a long awaited recovery in personal spending may finally be underway after large companies agreed to offer the biggest wage increases in more than three decades and the government implemented a tax rebate. Until the latest period, consumption had fallen in every quarter for a year.

The figures will therefore be welcome news for the Bank of Japan, which has sought evidence that wage gains will spur personal spending and generate stable demand-led inflation. Last month the BOJ raised its benchmark interest rate for a second time this year and unveiled a plan to halve monthly bond purchases by the first quarter of 2026 as it continues to normalize policy after years of unprecedented easing.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said after that meeting the board would continue hiking rates if economic data were in line with the bank’s forecasts, remarks that some blamed for fanning concerns that fueled the recent market turmoil. Ueda is scheduled to appear before parliament next week to explain the latest decision and share his policy outlook.

The data create a supportive background for the government just as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party prepares to select a new premier. Fumio Kishida said Wednesday he won’t run in a party leadership election next month, opening the way for the LDP to name a replacement. The new premier will have the option of calling a general election to firm up his mandate after support for Kishida sagged consistently due to voter frustration over rising costs of living and a political funding scandal.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“A rebound in growth would appear to fit the Bank of Japan’s view that a virtuous cycle of income and spending growth is set to take off. In a vacuum, this would help the BOJ argue it made the right decision in raising its policy rate target in July. But recent market volatility spurred by US recession fears could cause the BOJ to think twice about its rate strategy.”

— Taro Kimura, senior Japan economist

Click here to read the full report

The second-quarter data showed that the negative impacts from one-off factors including production halts at some automakers and a New Year’s Day earthquake may have finally run their course, helping to support consumption.

Private spending is expected to gain momentum, with recent wage growth likely to buoy consumer sentiment. Japanese workers’ real wages rose for the first time in over two years in June, reflecting solid salary gains from this year’s pay negotiations. Kishida’s tax rebate initiative was implemented in June, also likely supporting spending.

Thursday’s report also reflected a solid foundation for businesses’ capital spending, which slightly exceeded estimates with a 0.9% gain in the period. The BOJ’s Tankan report earlier showed that companies planned to boost investment for this fiscal year by 11%.

The recent strengthening of the yen may soothe shoppers’ concerns about price hikes. Rising import costs have been a factor helping to keep consumer inflation at or above the BOJ’s 2% target for 27 months.

Japan’s currency has recently gained amid expectations the US-Japan interest rate gap is set to narrow as the Federal Reserve responds to slowing US growth and cooling inflation by cutting interest rates as soon as next month. The yen was trading around 147.20 to the dollar Thursday morning in Tokyo, versus about 158 a month ago.

(Updates with details from report.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.