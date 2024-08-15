Resorts World Las Vegas Accused of Catering to Crime Figures

Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia's Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip.

(Bloomberg) -- Resorts World Las Vegas was accused of catering to individuals with ties to organized crime in a complaint filed Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

In a 31-page disciplinary complaint, the board said Resorts World, a major property on the Las Vegas Strip owned by Genting Group, “welcomed certain individuals with suspected or actual ties to illegal bookmaking, histories of federal felony convictions related to illegal gambling businesses, and ties to organized crime.”

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Resorts World is among the newer properties on the Las Vegas Strip, the largest hub for legal gambling in the US. The $4.3 billion property opened in June 2021 featuring 3,500 hotel rooms and a 5,000-seat theater.

The complaint said the suspected or known felons wagering at Resorts World included individuals with convictions in US courts for running an illegal gambling operation, money laundering and tax-law violations. One of those accused was under contract with Resorts World, the gaming board said in a statement.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is committed to protecting the state of Nevada, its citizens and visitors, and Nevada’s vital gaming industry,” board Chairman Kirk Hendrick said in the statement. “All suspected violations of Nevada’s gaming laws and regulations will be fully investigated and disciplinary action will be filed when warranted.”

