Severe Typhoon Set to Disrupt Flight, Train Services in Japan

(Bloomberg) -- Flights and bullet train services are scheduled to be suspended as Typhoon Ampil approaches Japan’s main island Friday, impacting travel during the country’s annual summer break.

All Nippon Airways Co. said it will cancel 280 domestic flights, affecting about 60,400 passengers scheduled to fly to areas including Osaka, Fukuoka and Okinawa. Japan’s largest air carrier also canceled two flights Thursday evening.

Disruptions from tropical storms this time of year has become an annual occurrence in Japan and other countries in the region. They’re also more severe, causing factories to halt production and companies telling employees to stay at home. The latest typhoon, categorized as a severe tropical storm, will be at its closest around midday Friday, according to weather forecasters.

Japan’s weather agency urged for caution against high waves, landslides, flooding of low-lying areas, and rising or overflowing rivers in eastern Japan.

Ampil is also likely to impact international routes, ANA and Japan Airlines Co. said, adding they will provide updated information. JAL will also cancel domestic flights.

Bullet train services between Tokyo and Nagoya will be halted throughout Friday as the typhoon brings heavy rain and strong winds, according to Central Japan Railway Co. Operations between Shin-Osaka and Nagoya will also be reduced.

