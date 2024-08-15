Thaksin Loyalist Emerges PM Frontrunner as Parties Begin Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Thai political parties are set for talks to build consensus around a long-time Thaksin Shinawatra loyalist as the next prime minister ahead of a parliament meeting Friday to select a new leader.

A multi-party coalition led by Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai will meet at 10 a.m. local time to discuss the candidate and its strategy, according to party spokesman Chanin Rungthanakiat. About 140 lawmakers of Pheu Thai will hold a meeting earlier in the day, he said.

Former law minister Chaikasem Nitisiri, 75, is set to be nominated as the new prime ministerial candidate by Pheu Thai party, the biggest in the coalition and the second-largest in parliament, the Thai-language newspaper Thairath reported late Wednesday.

Thai Political Upheaval Shows Royalists Are Still in Charge

The 500-member elected House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a special session on Friday to choose a new leader after Srettha Thavisin was dismissed from office by the nation’s Constitutional Court for an ethical violation in appointing a tainted lawyer as minister.

While Pheu Thai, which is effectively controlled by the Shinawatra clan, is moving quickly to install its nominee as the next prime minister, it requires the support of pro-royalist conservative parties that backed Srettha. The 11-party coalition has the support of more than 300 lawmakers in the lower house, enough to ensure its nominees win.

The list of candidates eligible to become the new prime minister also includes Thaksin’s 37-year-old daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Anutin Charnvirakul, 57, of the second-biggest group Bhumjaithai Party is seen as another top contender. Prawit Wongsuwan, from military-backed Palang Pracharath, and Pirapan Salirathavibhaga from the royalist United Thai Nation, are other options from the conservative camp.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.