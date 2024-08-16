China Utility to Expand EV Supercharging in Beijing, CCTV Says

A graphic symbol for an electric vehicle car charging bay is displayed at the Tritium Pty plant in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The viability of electric vehicles depends in part on a manufacturing plant in eastern Australia, where gleaming white cabinets the size of large refrigerators are loaded onto shipping crates. Theyre among the most advanced car chargers available, promising to deliver a full tank of juice in minutes. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- State Grid Corp. of China is planning to significantly expand its supercharging network for electric vehicles in Beijing as the adoption of EVs accelerates across the country, China Central Television reported.

The nation’s top utility recently started two supercharging stations in China’s capital, and plans to add nine more over the second half of the year, according to the report, citing State Grid. The initial sites can supply power to 700 cars a day on average and charge vehicles withing 10 minutes, CCTV said.

China’s adoption of new energy vehicles has chipped away at gasoline demand, with the International Energy Agency predicting the nation’s consumption of the fuel will peak in 2025. The number of charging posts surged to 10 million in June, a 54% increase from a year earlier, according official data.

Supercharging stations use more power to charge EVs within minutes, compared with some sites that can take hours. Each charging link at the initial State Grid stations in Beijing has maximum power output of 600 kilowatts, CCTV said.

