Ex-Vantage Broker Loses Unfair-Dismissal Suit Over Return to Work After Cancer

(Bloomberg) -- A former Vantage Capital Markets equities broker who alleged discrimination on her return from cancer treatment has lost her UK unfair-dismissal claim.

An employment tribunal said the firm’s insistence on a medical assessment prior to Camelia Fajri’s return to work was unfair — but that she failed to show that it was intended to make her give up and resign.

Vantage Capital could have reinstated her pay after she asserted she felt fit to work pending her medical assessment, judge Barry Smith said in the ruling, published on Friday. There was, however, no proof that Fajri resigned “in response to that particular breach.”

Fajri’s lawsuit is part of an increasing number of cases in the UK alleging discrimination at banks and financial institutions. The nation’s equality law includes medical conditions such as cancer as a disability that employers can’t discriminate against. She resigned from the firm in March 2023.

Fajri and Vantage Capital didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comments.

The brokerage previously denied all the allegations and said it was fully supportive of Fajri and wanted her to return. Fitness assessment was necessary to identify the reasonable adjustments required to support her when she returns to work, the firm’s lawyers said in court documents.

Vantage “assumed and concluded that my role was too stressful for me because I had been off with cancer,” Fajri said in her witness statement prepared for a London hearing in May.

After almost a year on paid sick leave, her salary was cut to half in November 2022 and stopped the following month. “I was shocked,” Fajri said, referring to a WhatsApp exchange about the salary reduction.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.