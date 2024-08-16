Hong Kong’s Benchmark Index Remains Unchanged After Review

(Bloomberg) -- Constituents of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index will be unchanged following a quarterly review, according to a statement from the index compiler.

The number of members on the benchmark stays at 82, Hang Seng Indexes Co. said Friday.

The index review comes at a time when traders are looking for fresh momentum in Hong Kong’s lackluster equities. After charging into a bull market earlier this year, the gauge has lost about 11% since a May peak amid earnings uncertainty and China’s fragile economic recovery.

Hopes for inclusion spurred a gain of as much as 4.4% for chip-packaging provider ASMPT Ltd. earlier in the day, and 3.4% for Cosco Shipping Holdings Co.

The index provider said J&T Global Express Ltd. and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of mainland firms listed in Hong Kong. SenseTime Group Inc. and JD Logistics Inc. will be removed. The changes come into effect on Sept. 9.

