Hungary Adopts New Anti-Corruption Strategy to Unlock EU Funds

The Hungarian Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been the target of fierce criticism from its European Union and NATO allies for maintaining close ties with Russia since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s government said it adopted a new anti-corruption strategy as part of efforts to unlock crucial European Union funds, without immediately disclosing details.

The cabinet approved anti-fraud and anti-graft steps related to the bloc’s funding, according to a decision signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and published in the official gazette late Thursday. The measures will be published on a dedicated website, the government said, though it didn’t set a specific deadline.

The EU is withholding about €20 billion ($22 billion) of funding earmarked for Hungary due to graft and rule of law concerns under Orban’s rule. Hungary ranks as the most corrupt nation in the EU in graft-watchdog Transparency International’s latest annual survey.

Earlier this year, the head of Hungary’s Integrity Authority — a state institution set up at the EU’s request to identify the misuse of the bloc’s funds — asked for additional powers to fight high-level corruption.

