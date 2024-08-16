Jokowi Sets Modest Deficit Target as Prabowo Waits in Wings

PT Pertamina refinery complex, back, in the port city of Balikpapan in East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Indonesias state petroleum company PT Pertamina may need to relocate its fuel storage depot in Jakarta following a fire that killed dozens of people last week.

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is set to keep a lid on its budget deficit next year, in a bid to reassure investors while potentially reining in the spending plans of incoming leader Prabowo Subianto.

President Joko Widodo targets a shortfall of 2.53% of gross domestic product in the 2025 budget, equivalent to 616.2 trillion rupiah ($39 billion). That’s lower than the latest estimate of a 2.7% deficit for this year, and sits well below the 3% ceiling set in law.

“Spending will be prudently managed to be genuinely efficient and productive, so that in addition to supporting government priority programs, it can also create strong multiplier effects on the economy,” Jokowi said on Friday in his final budget speech to parliament near the end of his decade-long presidency.

The 2025 state budget is the first major test in the transition of power, with Jokowi set to hand over the reins to President-elect Prabowo in October, who would need to legislate to revise the spending plan. The bill is key to showing investors how Indonesia can afford to continue its key policies while also pursuing the big-ticket plans of the new administration, all to pave the way to becoming a high-income country by 2045.

With the proposed budget gap still below the 3% cap, Jokowi is seeking to reassure markets that the country is sticking to its long-standing tradition of fiscal prudence, which has earned Indonesia an investment-grade sovereign rating and plaudits from global funds.

“The 2025 budget assumption is broadly in line with what was previously detailed in July,” said Wee Khoon Chong, a senior Asia Pacific markets strategist at BNY Mellon in Hong Kong. “We do not think this could fully address near-term investors’ concerns on the new administration’s fiscal strategy. Budgets do change and Indonesia is no exception.”

Prabowo’s pledge to continue Jokowi’s policies, as well as to follow through with his own campaign promises, have raised concerns over the nation’s fiscal health. Credit rating agencies have flagged the high cost of the incoming leader’s projects, warning a potential debt spike could build a case for a downgrade.

The rupiah was little changed at 15,690 per dollar through Jokowi’s speech after erasing an earlier loss. The benchmark stock index pared gains to 0.3% at 3 p.m. Jakarta time, though it remains near its all-time high.

Spending Shifts

Indonesia is set to increase state spending to 3,613 trillion rupiah next year. The overall budget expansion should help bolster growth in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, which has shown resilience by emerging from the pandemic with growth returning to around 5% annually despite higher interest rates and weaker commodity prices.

Jokowi expects a 5.2% GDP expansion next year, the same as the 2024 spending plan, to be underpinned by strong domestic consumption, foreign direct investment and value-added exports. But boosting growth, especially to Prabowo’s target of 8%, could be challenging against the backdrop of a global economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions.

As global conditions are “relatively stagnant, the economic growth will rely more on domestic demand,” Jokowi said. “The people’s purchasing power will be tightly maintained through controlled inflation, job creation, and support for social assistance and subsidy programs.”

There were notable shifts in next year’s spending priorities, likely heralding a change in economic strategy between the two presidents. Education and food security saw 9% jumps in their allocation, while infrastructure declined by 6%.

Prabowo campaigned on a platform of social welfare, including a $29-billion program to provide free meals for children. Jokowi said the education spending plans will include the nutrition program.

During his presidency, Jokowi had championed an aggressive buildout of airports, ports and rails, capped off with the ambitious $29-billion new capital city.

--With assistance from Chandra Asmara, Norman Harsono, Faris Mokhtar, Eko Listiyorini, Soraya Permatasari, Matthew Burgess and Claire Jiao.

(Adds analyst comment, details on food, other programs.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.