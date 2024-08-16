Malaysia Sees Growth Near 5% in 2024 as Economy Surprises Again

Tourists ride in a cycle rickshaw in Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Malaysia is scheduled to release gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Aug. 16.

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia predicts growth will approach 5% this year after the economy fared better than initially thought in the second quarter.

Gross domestic product rose 5.9% in the April-June period from a year earlier, according to Malaysia’s central bank and statistics department. That compares with a preliminary reading of 5.8%. On a sequential basis, the economy expanded 2.9% from the previous three months.

The economy is set to expand at the higher end of the central bank’s forecast range of 4% to 5% this year, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said at a briefing in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

It’s the second time this year the final print exceeded the advanced estimates, and points to a stronger-than-expected rebound for the Southeast Asian nation after growth faltered on tepid global demand last year. Foreign investments in the semiconductor industry and the AI-driven data center boom are helping fuel the nation’s growth. Tourist spending in the first six months of the year has exceeded the same period in 2019, before the pandemic outbreak, spurring private consumption.

Growth will be sustained in the second half of the year on higher exports, household spending and tourist arrivals, according to the central bank. In addition, further progress of multiyear projects will support investment growth, including data centers.

Higher global demand for semiconductors is set to lift Malaysia’s electrical and electronics exports in 2024, Rasheed said.

Price pressures are set to grow in the second half of the year after the government allowed diesel prices to jump in June as it shifted toward targeted assistance, Rasheed said. The impact will be manageable though, he added.

Malaysia’s headline inflation is unlikely to exceed 3%, barring further shocks, Rasheed said, adding that officials are sticking with their projection for 2%-3.5% average price growth for the year. The central bank’s Overnight Policy Rate of 3% remains supportive of the economy, he said.

Consumer prices undershot estimates in June, even after the government removed blanket diesel subsidies that month. Officials have indicated they’re in no hurry to do the same with the country’s highly subsidized and most popular petrol called RON95.

Risks still loom over the economy. Sluggish growth in China, Malaysia’s biggest trading partner, could weigh on the Southeast Asian nation’s growth. A fall in shipments to China contributed to Malaysia’s weaker-than-expected export growth in June.

For now, the optimism surrounding Malaysia’s economy has boosted the ringgit. Analysts at Citigroup Inc. already raised in July their forecast for the nation’s growth to 5.2%. Others may follow suit as economists’ median projection for the year stands at 4.5%.

The ringgit is moving in the right direction, Rasheed said, adding that the central bank doesn’t target any particular levels.

Bank Negara Malaysia will continue to work with the government to support the local currency, Rasheed said, as global geopolitical risks threaten to roil markets. Malaysia’s policymakers have this year encouraged state-linked firms, funds as well as companies in the private sector to repatriate their overseas income to help shore up the currency.

The local currency is the best performer in emerging markets this year after rebounding from a 26-year low reached in February.

