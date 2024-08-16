Mitsui Buys Stake in Tasco in Bet on Vietnam’s Auto Sector

People look at a Ford Motor Co. Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on display at a company's test drive point in Nha Be district in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is confident Vietnams growth will exceed expectations this year, and retain the title of Southeast Asias fastest-growing economy through next year, as it emerges from the pandemic. Photographer: Maika Elan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Mitsui & Co. has invested in the auto unit of Vietnam’s Tasco JSC as the Japanese trading house seeks to benefit from the growing demand for vehicles in the Southeast Asian nation.

Mitsui made an initial investment in Tasco Auto on July 31, according to a joint statement on Friday, which didn’t disclose the value or size of the stake. The deal makes Mitsui a strategic investor and will help Tasco’s long-term plans, they said.

Tasco Auto, which has 90 showrooms featuring 14 brands including Ford, Nissan and Volvo, intends to launch a complete knock-down car project this year to assemble passenger vehicles with a global automaker, according to the statement. It didn’t reveal the name of the partner.

Vietnam’s passenger vehicle sales totaled 19,126 units in July, up 8.2% from the same month last year, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said Tuesday. Shipments for the first seven months of 2024 totaled 102,293.

With presence in over 60 countries and a portfolio covering a range of industries, Mitsui in March said it would also invest in a Vietnamese gas field.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.