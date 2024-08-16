Modi Speaks to Bangladesh’s Yunus, Raises Minorities’ Safety

(Bloomberg) -- India’s Narendra Modi spoke to the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on the phone on Friday as normalcy returns to the troubled South Asian country after weeks of violence and arson.

Bangladesh’s longest-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on Aug. 5 after weeks of violent protest by students that left over 400 dead. An interim government led by Nobel Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus has taken charge since.

Modi raised the issue of safety of “Hindus and all other minorities,” in the violence-torn country. Yunus assured protection, safety and security of all minorities in Bangladesh, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

This is the first conversation between leaders of the two nations, which share deep cultural and historic ties and an over 4,000 kilometer (2,485 mile) long border. The violence is expected to affect Bangladesh’s economy, hurt growth and revenue collection and push up consumer price inflation, according to Fitch Ratings.

