New Thai Leader to Scrap $14 Billion Cash Handout, Media Say

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of Pheu Thai Party, center, exits after a meeting with coalition party leaders in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. The daughter of former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra is now the favorite to become the Southeast Asian nations next prime minister, a move that would signal continuity after another party member was ousted from the top job on Wednesday. Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s key economic stimulus — an almost $14 billion cash giveaway to its citizens — is poised to be abandoned by the next government under the daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, according to local media reports.

Thaksin told the ruling Pheu Thai party and his daughter, Paetongtan Shinawatra, who’s set to become the nation’s next prime minister, to drop the plan, the Nation reported, citing a party official it didn’t identify. The parliament will vote on Paetongtarn’s nomination as premier on Friday, two days after a court disqualified previous leader Srettha Thavisin.

The cash handout was a flagship campaign promise of the Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai party and the centerpiece of Srettha’s push to help the economy grow annually at 5% like many Southeast Asian neighbors. Yet disagreements including with the central bank and some lawmakers over how the massive stimulus will be funded — as well as the impact on inflation — have delayed its implementation.

Srettha’s dismissal and Thaksin’s disapproval puts the plan in serious doubt, even as the parliament was close to approving additional budget this year to fund the initial rollout. This comes as the government is set to report a still-lackluster gross domestic product growth in the second quarter despite the influx of tourists.

Growth in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has averaged below 2% in the past decade, hobbled by massive household debt and a deteriorating manufacturing sector handicapped by cheap imports mostly from China. The economy likely grew 2.1% in the second quarter from a year ago, according to a median estimate of economists ahead of the announcement on Monday.

How Thai citizens will react to the ditching of the handout remains to be seen. Almost 30 million have already registered to receive the cash gift of 10,000 baht ($285) for every Thai 16 years old and up ahead of the planned start of implementation in November.

The next administration will probably roll out more direct stimulus measures to replace the broad handout, according to reports.

