RBNZ Wants to See Further Declines in Price, Wage Setting

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank wants to see wage and price setting continue to decline as it decides the appropriate pace of future rate cuts, Assistant Governor Karen Silk said.

“One thing in particular that we have called out as important is that we continue to see that decline in price setting and wage setting behavior,” Silk said in a Bloomberg interview Friday in Wellington. “That’s really important. If that corrects itself more quickly, then obviously there’s an opportunity for us to think about cutting rates on a path that’s different. Likewise, it could do the reverse as well.”

The RBNZ this week began its easing cycle much earlier than previously signaled as the economy slumps and inflation slows. The central bank said the slowdown in wage and price setting, and a drop in inflation expectations, were key reasons it had the confidence to cut now rather than wait for more data in the fourth quarter.

Policymakers lowered the Official Cash Rate a quarter point to 5.25% and projected a path that takes the benchmark below 4% by the end of 2025.

Investors are pricing another 75 basis points of cuts across the two remaining reviews this year, but Silk reiterated the RBNZ is taking a “measured approach” and that is appropriate at this point in time. It will remain data dependent, she said.

While the Monetary Policy Committee did consider a 50 basis point cut this week, Silk said she wouldn’t put any weighting on that as regards future moves, because the data may signal more or less inflation pressure than is currently expected.

“There’s still some uncertainties sitting out there,” she said. “You’ve got low productivity and in this market that can limit the potential output of the economy. So if you started to see growth coming through, does that mean that inflationary pressure builds quicker?”

