Former Thai PM Thaksin Gets Royal Amnesty, Matichon Reports

Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's former prime minister, arrives at the Pheu Thai party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Thaksin was freed from detention last month after the coalition government headed by a party backed by his family granted him a special parole citing his old age and illness. The two-time prime minister was sentenced to eight years in jail on corruption charges on his return from a 15-year self exile in August.

(Bloomberg) -- Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is among more than 50,000 prisoners and convicted felons to receive royal amnesty to celebrate King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday, Matichon newspaper reported, without identifying where it obtained the information.

The royal pardon will immediately free Thakin from his commuted sentence for corruption cases, the report said. Thaksin is currently on parole after his sentence was royally commuted to one year, from eight, almost a year ago. He was granted parole earlier this year and was due to walk free on Aug. 31.

The King granted amnesty for prisoners, detainees and those on parole to offer them a new opportunity to contribute to society, according to a statement on the Royal Gazette website on Saturday. Thaksin is among about 7,500 on parole who were released, according to Matichon.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, on Friday won the parliamentary vote to become Thailand’s new prime minister. Paetongtarn was picked for the premier post after the country’s Constitutional Court dismissed Srettha Thavisin, who is a member of the same Pheu Thai party, in an ethics violation case.

