Kim Dotcom Vows to Continue Legal Fight Against Extradition

(Bloomberg) -- Kim Dotcom, the internet entrepreneur facing extradition from New Zealand, vowed to continue his legal battle after the government confirmed he should face trial in the US.

“I love New Zealand. I’m not leaving,” Dotcom posted on X after the news was reported late last week. He told his followers not to worry because he had a plan, without providing any details.

One of his legal advisers, Ira Rothken, later said the team was working on a judicial review of the extradition order. After more than 12 years of injustice “the fight for justice continues,” Rothken said in a post on X.

The U.S. has sought the extradition over Dotcom’s now defunct file-sharing website Megaupload.com, which is alleged to have been the vehicle for the biggest copyright infringement in U.S. history. Prosecutors allege that Megaupload, which once accounted for 4% of all internet traffic, generated more than $175 million in criminal proceeds from the exchange of pirated films, music and files. Dotcom and his co-accused have always maintained their innocence.

After assessing the case, New Zealand Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith signed the extradition order last week. No extradition date was set.

“I considered all of the information carefully, and have decided that Mr Dotcom should be surrendered to the US to face trial,” Goldsmith said in a statement. “As is common practice, I have allowed Mr Dotcom a short period of time to consider and take advice on my decision.”

In January 2012, armed police carried out a dawn raid on the flamboyant German millionaire’s Auckland mansion, acting on information from the FBI. That set in train 12 years of legal skirmishes — which included Dotcom agreeing a confidential settlement from the police after he sought damages for unreasonable use of force during the raid.

In 2022, two of his co-defendants struck a deal with prosecutors to avoid extradition and potentially testify against Dotcom. Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk subsequently pleaded guilty in a New Zealand court and were sent to prison.

