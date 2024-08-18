Westpac Profit Rises as Margin Pressure Shows Signs of Easing

Pedestrians walk past a branch of Westpac Banking Corp. in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, April 5, 2024. Australians have become some of the worlds wealthiest retirement savers in large part because the law that created the super funds also established a steady source of funding. Photographer: James Bugg/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s profit edged higher as pressure on margins eased and mortgage lending grew faster than the wider industry, offsetting a fragile outlook for the nation’s economy.

Unaudited net profit came in at A$1.8 billion ($1.2 billion) in the three months to June 30, according to a statement Monday.

Australia’s largest banks are contending with expectations that interest rates will begin to fall before the end of this year, even as many consumers and businesses curb spending.

“The cost of living and high interest rates remain a challenge for some customers while many businesses are facing cost pressures and experiencing lower demand,” Chief Executive Officer Peter King said in the statement.

