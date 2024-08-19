China, Philippines Ships Collide Once Again as Tensions Persist

SOUTH CHINA SEA - MARCH 05: Philippine Coast Guard personnel of BRP Sindangan deploy fenders as they brace for a collision with a Chinese Coast Guard ship, as Philippine ships conduct a routine resupply mission to troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, on March 05, 2024 in the South China Sea. Philippine and Chinese vessels collided in the high seas, leaving four Filipinos with minor injuries after a supply vessel's windshield was shattered by water cannons, the Philippines said. The incidents happened as the Philippines was conducting a routine resupply mission to troops stationed aboard BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded Navy ship that serves as the country's outpost in Second Thomas Shoal (locally called Ayungin Shoal). (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) Photographer: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images AsiaPac

(Bloomberg) -- China and Philippine coast guard vessels collided again in the South China Sea, marking the latest flareup in the disputed waters and suggesting that their maritime conflict remains elevated despite an interim pact last month.

The incident occurred early Monday morning when two vessels from the Philippine Coast Guard “illegally” attempted to enter waters around Sabina Shoal, the Chinese Coast Guard said in a flurry of four statements released on its official WeChat account. A Philippine national security official said two of its vessels were damaged from the collision.

At around 3:23 am on Aug. 19, one Philippine ship “ignored” multiple strong warnings from the Chinese and “deliberately collided with” a Chinese vessel in “an unprofessional, dangerous manner,” Beijing said, while releasing two videos showing the encounter.

The Philippines encountered “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers from Chinese coast guard vessels” this morning, which resulted in “collision causing structural damage to both coast guard vessels,” National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said during a forum streamed on YouTube Inc.

The latest incident adds to tensions between Beijing and Manila that have competing claims in the South China Sea. Earlier this month, the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest against China after Manila said two Chinese air force aircraft made “dangerous” maneuvers and dropped flares in the path of a Philippine Air Force plane patrolling over Scarborough Shoal in the contested waters.

The Philippines has violated the interim arrangements between the two countries regarding the Philippine supply boat near the Second Thomas Shoal by “repeatedly provoking a fight,” said Gan Yu, a spokesperson from the Chinese Coast Guard. “We would like to sternly warn the Philippine side to cease its infringement and provocation immediately.”

The two Philippine ships, according to another statement by China on Monday, later attempted to enter waters around the Second Thomas Shoal and Beijing took “control measures” against both, the Chinese Coast Guard added without elaborating.

