Defense Shares Fall as Germany Plans to Rein in Ukraine Spending

(Bloomberg) -- European defense stocks slid on Monday, paring some big year-to-date gains, after a report that Germany will no longer grant new requests for aid to Ukraine in an effort to rein in spending.

Germany’s Rheinmetall AG fell as much as 5.1% in Frankfurt, while Hensoldt AG slumped 7.6% and Norway’s Kongsberg Gruppen ASA dipped 4%. A basket of defense-exposed European shares tracked by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped as much as 3.4%, though is still up 45% this year after investors piled into the sector amid global geopolitical unrest.

Saturday: Germany to Reject New Aid Requests for Ukraine on Spending Cuts

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that while existing German aid programs to Ukraine should generally continue, additional applications for military support will not be approved. It cited government documents, emails and unidentified officials.

Stocks such as Rheinmetall are coming back from technically overbought positions. The shares fell abruptly in April after Goldman analysts warned of high valuations.

Bloomberg has contacted Rheinmetall for comment.

--With assistance from Michael Msika, Chris Reiter and Laura Alviž.

