Germany Pushes Back Against Report on Ending Ukraine Support

(Bloomberg) -- Germany will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion for as long as necessary, according to a spokesman for the finance ministry in Berlin.

The spokesman, Fabian Leber, was responding to a weekend report in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that said spending constraints mean that financing for additional aid for Ukraine — on top of what has already been earmarked — won’t be available from the federal budget.

Leber said Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition and its international partners will be relying on part of the support for the government in Kyiv being funded from profits generated by immobilized Russian central-bank assets.

“We are still standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and that applies especially” to Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Leber told reporters Monday at a regular news conference. “He says that of course we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary.”

The European Union, the US and other Group of Seven allies have been working to finalize plans to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans by the end of the year, following an agreement reached at a G-7 leaders’ summit in June.

Both Leber and Wolfgang Buechner, a deputy government spokesman, said Monday that Germany expects agreement on the plan by the end of this year so that Ukraine can start to receive the funds from 2025.

“The chancellor’s pledge still applies that support for Ukraine will continue for as long as it’s needed,” Buechner said. “Nobody, above all the Russian president, can hope that we will ease off.”

