Indonesia to Name New Energy Minister in Latest Cabinet Shuffle

(Bloomberg) -- President Joko Widodo is set to replace Indonesia’s energy chief in a wider cabinet reshuffle just weeks before he’s due to step down in a bid to ensure his policies remain priorities for the incoming administration of Prabowo Subianto.
The palace will announce new ministers of energy, investment and law, at 9:30 a.m. local time, presidential special staffer Ari Dwipayana said in a text message on Monday. The president will also appoint a second deputy minister of communications and the head of the nutrition agency, an institution initiated by Prabowo to prepare the free nutritious meal program.
