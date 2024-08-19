Indonesia to Name New Energy Minister in Latest Cabinet Shuffle

Joko Widodo, Indonesia's president, speaks with Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, not pictured, during a meeting at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Longer business visas and millions of dollars in green investment aimed at bolstering economic ties capped the first visit to Australia by Jokowi, as the leader is known, in three years.

(Bloomberg) -- President Joko Widodo is set to replace Indonesia’s energy chief in a wider cabinet reshuffle just weeks before he’s due to step down in a bid to ensure his policies remain priorities for the incoming administration of Prabowo Subianto.

The palace will announce new ministers of energy, investment and law, at 9:30 a.m. local time, presidential special staffer Ari Dwipayana said in a text message on Monday. The president will also appoint a second deputy minister of communications and the head of the nutrition agency, an institution initiated by Prabowo to prepare the free nutritious meal program.

