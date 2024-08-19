New Thai Premier Expects to Wrap Up Cabinet Talks This Week

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she expects to wrap up talks with her coalition parties this week about the make-up of her cabinet, a day after securing royal endorsement to become the country’s youngest leader.

The leaders of the ruling alliance, which comprises Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai party and 10 others, will hold talks this week with a target to reach an agreement on the cabinet formation, the prime minister told reporters in Bangkok on Monday.

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, won a parliament vote on Friday by almost two-thirds majority. The 37-year-old was picked for the prime ministerial post after the country’s Constitutional Court dismissed Srettha Thavisin in an ethics violation case.

Her government plans to review a controversial $14 billion cash handout plan pushed by Srettha’s administration to ensure compliance with the nation’s fiscal discipline law, the prime minister said on Sunday.

