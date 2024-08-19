UK Tech Entrepreneur Lynch Said to Be Missing After Yacht Sinks

(Bloomberg) -- British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch is among the people missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily, Italy, according to a person familiar with the matter.

One person has died and six others, including four UK nationals, are missing after the 56-meter boat, called Bayesian, sank this morning near Porticello, according to Associated Press. Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, is among those rescued, the person said. Lynch is the former chief executive officer of the software firm Autonomy.

