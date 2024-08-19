Yen Jumps 1% Against Dollar Amid Broad Weakness in US Currency

Japanese 10,000 yen, left, and US 100 dollar banknotes arranged for a photograph in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, May 10, 2024. The Bank of Japan offered to purchase a smaller amount of government bonds in a regular operation on May 13 than it did on April 24 as it seeks to reduce its presence in the countrys debt market. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The yen rallied against the dollar, leading gains among Group-of-10 currencies before comments from top central bank officials this week.

The yen gained 1% against the dollar, strengthening to 146.19 during afternoon trading in Tokyo. The yen has been rallying on the back of broad dollar weakness as traders prepare for Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s appearance in front of parliament on Aug. 23, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole.

The market is awaiting any hints from Ueda on where the BOJ’s rate hike path will go from here. His Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida took a more dovish stance than the July meeting, suggesting that policymakers would not raise rates when markets are unstable. Domestic politics is also clouding expectations after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he wouldn’t run for re-election as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September.

“There appear to be investors who haven’t given up betting on BOJ interest-rate hikes,” said Hideki Shibata, a senior rates and foreign-exchange strategist at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory Co. “Investors may be trying to buy the yen against the dollar before the heads of the US and Japanese central banks speak” later this week, he said.

