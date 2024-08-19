Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Seeks Russia Buffer Zone With Incursion

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is seeking to degrade Russia’s ability to launch attacks including by establishing a buffer zone on Russian territory as Kyiv’s forces continue their cross-border incursion into the Kursk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

“Everything that inflicts losses on the Russian army, Russian state, their military-industrial complex, and their economy helps prevent the war from expanding and brings us closer to a just end to this aggression,” Zelenskiy said on Sunday during his nightly address. “This includes creating a buffer zone on Russian territory – our operation in the Kursk region.”

Ukraine said its forces have struck two key bridges in the Kursk region, while some Russian military bloggers on Telegram have said a third has also been destroyed. That has the potential to complicate the Russian military’s ability to supply troops with ammunition and evacuate residents from dozens of settlements amid the nearly two-week old incursion.

Zelenskiy said last week that his country’s military operation on Russian territory would “strictly comply” with the requirements of international law and conventions.

Still, Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region — in particular the Pokrovsk and Toretsk areas — remains the site of some of the most intensive fighting in the war. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Sunday in a Telegram post that if civilians are “not involved in the defense of settlements, they should flee for safer regions.”

