Australia, Indonesia Agree on Defense Pact Seen as ‘Vital Plank’

(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he’s agreed on a new defense pact with Indonesia as both nations aim to bolster security ties in an increasingly contested Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking alongside Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto in Canberra on Tuesday, Albanese described the agreement to be signed in the coming days as a “vital plank” in the nations’ defense relationship.

“This historic treaty will bolster our strong defence cooperation, by deepening dialog, strengthening interoperability and enhancing practical arrangements,” he said. The pact will enable both nations “to support each other’s security, which is vital to both countries, but also to the stability of the region that we share.”

Indonesia and Australia are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties this year, in a relationship that has swung from extreme tension during the Cold War and following the downfall of former dictator Suharto to relatively warmer ties in recent years. Prabowo alluded to the historic volatility in his remarks.

“We have had our ups and downs,” he said, while pledging to maintain the good neighbor policy of his predecessor.

“We would like to see more Australian participation in our economy,” Indonesia’s incoming president said. “We would also like to see closer collaboration and consultation on various fields that we can achieve, outcomes that respect both our economic interests, both our national interests.”

Australia has been boosting defense spending and trying to revive old ties and forge new ones with countries in the Asia-Pacific to counter China’s more assertive stance.

There’s the “Squad” that consists of Australia, US, Japan and the Philippines; the “Quad” comprising of the US, Australia, India and Japan; and “Aukus,” a defense pact among Australia, the UK and the US.

