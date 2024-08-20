Emerging Markets Assets Mixed as Global Risk Appetite Wanes

A worker inspects a sheet of Mexican 500 peso banknotes at the Bank of Mexico printing facility in Mexico City.

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market assets were mixed Tuesday as last week’s surge in demand for risk begins to wane ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole meeting this week.

The Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht and Colombian peso outperformed peers, while the Brazilian real, Mexican peso and South African rand were the biggest losers, each weakening 0.9% versus the greenback. The overall MSCI EM currency index was little changed, while its counterpart for stocks edged higher, held back by a drop in Latin American stocks.

While US interest-rate swap markets are expecting the Fed to kick off its easing campaign in September, investors are awaiting clues on the pace of the cuts. Bigger reductions in borrowing costs in the US would lead policymakers in the developing world to ease aggressively as well.

“It’s a transition week to see how the rebound in risk appetite holds up, ending with Jackson Hole,” said Alejandro Cuadrado, head of global FX at BBVA in New York. “LatAm is generally on hangover mode after the bigger rally, in line with a more clouded global risk environment after reaching previous highs.”

Money managers will watch Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who is scheduled to speak later on Tuesday, and the minutes from policymakers’ last meeting, which will be released on Wednesday.

Still, the Mexican peso, seen as a bellwether of risk appetite, extended losses as the unwinding of yen carry trade positions continued and risks from a reform to Mexico’s judicial system spooked investors. Brazil’s real also fell as the central bank chief signaled hikes are less certain than markets forecast amid an improving international outlook.

The Colombian peso bucked the trend in the region, opening higher after a local holiday Monday, while its Chilean counterpart swnug between gains and losses.

Elsewhere, the lira and Turkish stocks slipped after the central bank kept rates on hold, while the rand broke its longest winning streak in 13 years as appetite for risk assets soured.

In Israel, the shekel slid 0.1%, erasing an earlier advance as Hamas denied what it said were US claims it is stalling negotiations to end the conflict in Gaza. Still, Israeli dollar bonds were among the best performing in emerging markets for the session.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.