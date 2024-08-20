How Japan’s Ruling LDP Will Elect New Leader to Succeed Kishida

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party set Sept. 27 for its leadership election, with the winner all but certain to take over as premier from outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida due to the group’s dominance in parliament.

The vote is held among rank-and-file party members and LDP lawmakers. The general public won’t take part in the process and the candidate who ranks at the top of opinion surveys to serve as premiers has more often than not failed to win the leadership race.

The party election committee will give further details later Tuesday.

Here is how the process will work:

To qualify, a candidate must be recommended by 20 members of parliament

The official campaign period will begin on Sept. 12

The LDP has previously held debates among the candidates before the vote

Rank and file members from the prefectures cast their votes ahead of lawmakers, who vote in person in Tokyo; all votes will be counted at the same time on Sept. 27

In the last election in 2021, lawmakers and rank and file members each had 382 votes

If a candidate does not win a majority of the total votes, there will be a runoff between the top two vote-getters, in which almost all the votes are allocated to lawmakers

In 2021, lawmaker voting began at 13:00 on election day, with the initial tally announced about 14:20. Runoff voting followed immediately with the results of that round announced soon after

--With assistance from Erica Yokoyama.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.