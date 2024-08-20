Kaisa Enters Restructuring Support Agreement With Creditor Group

Residential buildings at Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.'s Future City development in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. will square off with creditors Monday, seeking to avoid liquidation before a Hong Kong court where decisions against the sector are starting to pile up. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. struck a restructuring support agreement with a key creditor group, a step that may help the Chinese developer defend itself against an ongoing liquidation petition.

Once a symbol of the boom years in China’s credit markets, Shenzhen-based Kaisa was sued by creditors to liquidate after a 2021 bond default. The company had been fighting against their efforts for about a year without publicly presenting a restructuring plan.

The agreement could smooth the path for the company’s restructuring, while a Hong Kong court gets ready to conduct a hearing next month on whether it should be liquidated.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.