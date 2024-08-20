Kaisa Enters Restructuring Support Agreement With Creditor Group

(Bloomberg) -- Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. struck a restructuring support agreement with a key creditor group, a step that may help the Chinese developer defend itself against an ongoing liquidation petition.
Once a symbol of the boom years in China’s credit markets, Shenzhen-based Kaisa was sued by creditors to liquidate after a 2021 bond default. The company had been fighting against their efforts for about a year without publicly presenting a restructuring plan.
The agreement could smooth the path for the company’s restructuring, while a Hong Kong court gets ready to conduct a hearing next month on whether it should be liquidated.
