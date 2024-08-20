Philippines Eyes to Widen Deal With China to Ease Sea Tensions

SOUTH CHINA SEA - MARCH 04: A U.S. Navy ship is seen as Philippine ships conduct a resupply mission to troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, on March 04, 2024 in the South China Sea. Philippine and Chinese vessels collided in the high seas, leaving four Filipinos with minor injuries after a supply vessel's windshield was shattered by water cannons, the Philippines said. The incidents happened as the Philippines was conducting a routine resupply mission to troops stationed aboard BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded Navy ship that serves as the country's outpost in Second Thomas Shoal (locally called Ayungin Shoal). (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) Photographer: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images AsiaPac

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said it’s studying broadening the scope of its deal with China that seeks to ease tensions in the South China Sea, after another collision on contested waters.

The two nations’ “provisional arrangement” on resupply missions to the Philippines’ military outpost on Second Thomas Shoal could be expanded to a “bigger area,” Manila’s maritime council spokesman Alexander Lopez said at a televised briefing Tuesday.

At the same time, the Philippines is “seriously” studying filing another diplomatic protest against China over the recent clash, according to Lopez, adding that Beijing’s actions were “unprofessional and dangerous.”

“These illegal actions do not contribute to confidence building measures necessary for the improvement of relations,” the council said in a statement read by Lopez.

China and Philippine coast guard vessels collided again in the South China Sea on Monday — marking a new flashpoint in their lingering maritime dispute that has gotten closer to the Southeast Asian nation’s shores.

Beijing said the Philippine Coast Guard “illegally” attempted to enter waters around Sabina Shoal, but Manila said Chinese vessels made “aggressive maneuvers” that tore a hole on its ship. The US, the Philippines’ defense ally, condemned China’s “dangerous actions.”

