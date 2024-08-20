US, Philippines Agree on Transit of Afghans Applying For Visas

Taliban security personnel walk along a path as they celebrate the third anniversary of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan at the Wazir Akbar Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul city on August 14, 2024. Photographer: Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said it agreed with the US to allow a limited number of Afghan nationals to transit to the Southeast Asian nation to complete processing for special immigrant visas.

The agreement is undergoing final domestic procedures required for its effectivity, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.

Biden Touts Surge in Refugees After Asylum Crackdown Draws Ire

The US is supporting services including food and housing for Afghans temporarily in the Philippines, the agency also said.

Washington and Manila are longtime security allies and have recently been bolstering their ties.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.