US, Philippines Agree on Transit of Afghans Applying For Visas

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said it agreed with the US to allow a limited number of Afghan nationals to transit to the Southeast Asian nation to complete processing for special immigrant visas.
The agreement is undergoing final domestic procedures required for its effectivity, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.
Biden Touts Surge in Refugees After Asylum Crackdown Draws Ire
The US is supporting services including food and housing for Afghans temporarily in the Philippines, the agency also said.
Washington and Manila are longtime security allies and have recently been bolstering their ties.
