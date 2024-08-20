Walmart Is Seeking Up to $3.74 Billion in Sale of JD.com Stake

Employee sort packages at the JD.Com Inc. Asia No. 1 Kunshan Logistics Park in Kuchan, Jiangsu province, China, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. JD's performance was a far cry from the double-digit percentage expansions of previous years, before Beijing's 2021 clampdown on internet spheres from online commerce to ride-hailing chilled a once-booming, free-wheeling tech sector.

(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is seeking to raise up to $3.74 billion by selling its stake in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc., people familiar with the matter said.

The US retailer is offering 144.5 million shares in a $24.85 to $25.85 price range, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Morgan Stanley is the broker-dealer of the offering, they added.

Representatives for Walmart, JD.com and Morgan Stanley didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

JD.com shares closed Tuesday at $28.19 each and fell 10% in after-market trading. The Walmart shares are being offered at a discount of as much as 11.8% to Tuesday’s close, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Walmart is its largest shareholder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The share sale would mark the end of a partnership between the two companies that started when Walmart acquired a 5% stake in the Chinese company in 2016 in a deal that also involved JD.com taking over Walmart’s Yihaodian online marketplace, which focused on selling groceries to higher-end female shoppers in major Chinese cities, the companies said then. Later that year, Walmart increased its holdings in JD.com to 10.8%.

