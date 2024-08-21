Bank Indonesia Keeps Key Rate Unchanged as Fed Move Awaited

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady as expected, a decision that shows policymakers aren’t ready to be swayed into easing yet by the rupiah’s recent rally.

Bank Indonesia left the BI-Rate unchanged for a fourth straight month at 6.25% Wednesday, the highest level since the benchmark was introduced in 2016. That’s in line with the forecast of 34 of the 36 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, with the rest expecting a 25 basis-point cut.

The rupiah is stronger in line with easing uncertainty, Governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters. Still, global developments call for some vigilance, he added.

While the rupiah has erased its loss this year against the dollar, the rate-setters are awaiting greater clarity from the US Federal Reserve about its easing path before driving domestic borrowing costs down. Also, policymakers are cautious about lingering external risks that could abruptly reverse foreign capital inflows.

The Indonesian rupiah has rallied nearly 5% this month to be among the top performers in Asia as investors ploughed $1.5 billion into the nation’s bond market in August, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Firmer signals on a possible US rate cut next month have tempered dollar strength, while waning investor concerns over President-elect Prabowo Subianto’s fiscal policy helped in driving foreign inflows back to domestic assets.

However, Bank Indonesia may avoid venturing into an easing cycle too early even as inflation slows further. A surprise drop in the trade surplus last month could be a sign that the currency’s foothold is still vulnerable going forward.

That said, Warjiyo and his board have also started gradually easing through their market instrument, known as SRBI, which has recently been offered at declining yields and auction dates cut to once a week.

BI said it expects inflation to remain within the targeted 1.5%-3.5% band, while maintaining its forecast for Indonesia’s economy to grow by 4.7%-5.5% this year. Warjiyo vowed to continue working in tandem with the government to ensure sustainable economic growth.

The bank said July loan growth came in at 12.4%. With banking liquidity ample, it expects full year credit disbursals to grow toward the upper bound of a 10%-12% range. That level of demand suggests the economy is not in the need of any immediate monetary stimulus.

--With assistance from Norman Harsono, Eko Listiyorini, Shinjini Datta and Matthew Burgess.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.