China Premier Pledges to Boost Practical Cooperation With Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Premier Li Qiang said China is ready to work with Russia to strengthen “all-round practical cooperation” between the two countries.

Li also pledged to push Beijing’s comprehensive strategic partnership with Moscow “to a new level,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing remarks he made during a visit to Moscow where he met Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The Chinese premier’s visit to Russia highlights the growing ties between the two nations.

China has become Russia’s main trading partner in the wake of the Kremlin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent, sweeping sanctions imposed by the US and European Union against Moscow. Trade between the two countries surged by more than 60% to $240 billion in 2023 since then, with Russia surpassing Germany, Australia and Vietnam on the list of Beijing’s top trading partners, Chinese customs data show. The yuan now accounts for about 40% of Russia’s export and import payments and more than half the value on Russia’s foreign currency market.

Li and Mishustin said China and Russia have complementary advantages and huge potential for practical cooperation, and the two sides should boost cooperation in both traditional and emerging areas, Xinhua reported.

“China and Russia should steadily advance cooperation in traditional areas such as economy and trade, investment, agriculture and energy, and expand cooperation in emerging areas including digital economy, biomedicine and green development,” according to the report.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.