Chinese Economists Urge Beijing to Borrow More to Spur Growth

(Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of Chinese economists are calling on the central government to take on more borrowing to support growth as the economy continues to struggle from a lack of demand and low inflation.

Authorities should consider raising the budget deficit in a timely and appropriate manner, said Chenjie Liu, chairman of Upright Asset Management. That’s not without precedent — China made a rare revision to its deficit ratio late last year to 3.8% of gross domestic product from the original 3%.

A more active fiscal policy is needed to deal with the challenges of the property market slowdown, weaker fiscal position of local governments, and sluggish household consumption, Liu said in a note posted on WeChat. “Raising the fiscal deficit ratio is an appropriate and effective policy tool,” he added.

Liu’s views on more aggressive borrowing by Beijing echo that of other Chinese economists and former officials, including retired finance minister Lou Jiwei, and Yu Yongding, an ex-central bank advisor. China’s economic growth slowed to the worst pace in five quarters, drawing renewed attention to the need for more fiscal stimulus to help Beijing hit its full-year growth goal of about 5%.

Despite the rare budget revision in October last year, which resulted in the sale of 1 trillion yuan of additional sovereign bonds, China kept the deficit ratio at an implicit ceiling of 3% this year.

Liu said the figure should be raised by 3 percentage points — or 4 trillion to 5 trillion yuan based on the estimated size of GDP this year — mainly in the form of higher central government borrowing.

“Increasing the fiscal deficit in the short term is mainly to deal with the problem of insufficient demand,” said Liu, who used to be a strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in China and received his PhD from the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, an organization linked to the Ministry of Finance.

China has tried to boost growth by cutting interest rates but they’ve failed to move the needle for borrowers in the face of a persistent housing downturn and gloomy job market. Fiscal stimulus and property measures would be more effective in reviving demand, but they’re among the options the government has been cautious about taking on a large scale because of debt worries.

The focus now should be on preventing short-term economic problems from becoming long-term issues, said Huang Wentao, chief economist of China Securities Co. Fiscal policies need to be further strengthened, such as by speeding up the issuance of government bonds and increasing transfer payments to local governments and residents, he added.

Huang called for the government to steer funds toward stimulating consumption, as well as strengthening the social safety net and public services. This could address issues such as overcapacity and low-efficiency investment, he added.

Government spending has been slow this year, mainly because local authorities struggled to find quality projects to invest their money raised from special bond issuance. Expenditure under the government fund budget, which includes infrastructure investment, slumped 17.6% year-on-year in the first half.

Policymakers have pledged to allow local governments to use money raised from special bonds in broader areas. They are considering a proposal to let local authorities use these bonds to fund their purchases of unsold homes as part of efforts to prop up the housing market, Bloomberg reported this week.

Liu said China needs to shore up economic growth to improve the return on investment to keep debt risks in check. Authorities could use a third of additional funds from potentially boosting the deficit ratio to spur consumption, such as by handing out direct subsidies to less well-off families.

Another one-third could be given to local governments to repay debt owed to private companies. The rest could be invested in technology development and high-end manufacturing, Liu added.

--With assistance from James Mayger.

