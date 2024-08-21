Hong Kong Gym Catering to City’s Bankers Sued for Unpaid Rent

(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong gym chain frequented by the city’s bankers faces a lawsuit from a landlord alleging missed rent payments.

Pure Fitness is being sued for missed payments of rent and management fees at its facilities in ICBC Tower and Champion Tower in the central business district, a court filing shows. It owes HK$12.7 million ($1.6 million) excluding interest, according to the claim by CP (SH) Ltd.

Pure didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for the owner of the buildings, Champion REIT, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. Sing Tao reported the lawsuit earlier.

Founded in 2002 as a yoga studio in Hong Kong, Pure Group now has 42 facilities globally, according to its website. It has branches in Hong Kong’s premium locations with city’s professionals as its target clients.

